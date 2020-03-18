BARBOURVILLE — This past week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Knox Central coach Tony Patterson and his players.
The Panthers are coming off consecutive 13th Region titles for the first time since 1965 and 1966, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the KHSAA to suspend both the Girls and Boys Sweet 16 tournaments indefinitely last week.
“We didn’t know exactly what was going on,” Patterson said. “I don’t watch the news much. I was just going on what people were telling me — the coronavirus was in the United States and it was starting to hit our area (Kentucky). The first thing in your mind is, basketball is just a game. You’re dealing with people’s lives. There is no game worth someone’s life.
“Whatever we can do to help, that’s what we need to do,” he added. “Right now, we are just playing the waiting game. I know they’re going to re-evaluate on April 12. It seems like they’ll have something more concrete to go with. The community is trying to come together and we will go from there.”
Patterson said the news of the Boys Sweet 16 being suspended indefinitely had his players “tore to pieces.”
“They worked so hard to get to this point after the summer we had,” he said. “We only won six games during the summer. I told them if they continued to work hard, they’d be happy in the end.
“They did their job,” Patterson added. “But this is something that is out of our hands. I tell them all of the time that they need to take care of the things they can take care of because there is going to be a lot of things we can’t control. But if we took care of our side of it, we’d be in good shape and that’s what they’ve done.”
Patterson said he and his team continue to hold out hope the tournament can be played.
“They’re dying to get back out there. We were playing pretty good basketball right there at the end,” he said. “They want to play, I can tell you that. They’re excited about the opportunity to get the chance to maybe finish.
“We had a tough draw last year,” Patterson added. “It was the first game of the tournament and we were playing a really good Walton Verona team. The draw wasn’t bad this year. Scott County is a good team and they’re playing well right now. They’re coached well and playing good basketball. I believe it was a better draw for us this year compared to last year. The way our kids are playing and the toughness they’re showing, I wouldn’t put anything past this group.”
Patterson said the KHSAA’s statement that was released on Monday gave his team a glimmer of hope. The statement said when April 12 gets closer, they (KHSAA) will hopefully have a positive update regarding a potential resumption of the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments
“I’ve talked to several coaches in the Sweet 16 and they’re optimistic, believe it or not, that we’re going to play,” he said “They kind of look at it like I do — if there is any hope, we’re going to play. But first and foremost, safety is the No. 1 key.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.