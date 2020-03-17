KHSAA releases updated statement regarding spring sports, Sweet 16, office opening/closing

In partnership with our State Department of Education, the Governor’s office, our member schools, the NFHS and similar to many other state associations, KHSAA staff has been directed to work remotely from home until at least March 30. Administrators will available via email. Our hope is to return to the office for regular hours on March 30, however, this is a very fluid situation and could change at any time. Updates will be posted online.
As of now and through at least April 12, all activity by rostered participants, coaches and those who have participated in at least one practice session for a middle or high school remain shut down as do all athletic facilities in control of our membership. As we all work together, everyone is hopeful to contain the spread of this virus. Staff will communicate any changes to future events through social media and the KHSAA website.
Closer to April 12, we will hopefully have positive updates regarding a potential resumption of the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments as well as all spring sports. Until further information is known and firm, interim updates are unlikely.
Information regarding the shut down of all athletics is on the KHSAA website at https://khsaa.org/athletic-dead-period-instituted-for-athletic-programs-in-all-sports-and-sport-activities/, and that document is continually updated with interpretative cases where necessary, however, inquirers should be mindful of 1) the current CDC recommendations which are ever-changing, and 2) this is an unprecedented global situation which required and requires, unprecedented action to assist in control efforts. Individual emails, even from member schools, will be centrally routed for consistency and a response may be delayed if related to this subject.
