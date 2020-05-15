Kentucky Warriors cruise to SYBL Championship in Bama

The No. 2 nationally-ranked Kentucky Warriors traveled to Alabama in March just ahead of the nationwide shutdown and pandemic of COVID-19. The Warriors dominated every team in two separate divisions to bring home the South Youth Basketball League (SYBL) kickoff championship.
“This bunch of Kentucky boys rolled into Guntersville Alabama with a chip on their shoulders,” Warriors coach Jimbo Collins said. “Our fifth-grade bunch lost the National Championship last summer by three points, and our sixth graders lost the first game at the nationals last year after driving 12 hours and went straight into the gold division instead of platinum. They ran the table after that, but being gold division national champions isn’t what we set out to do. Those boys feel like they all have unfinished business, and the teams in Alabama just happened to be the first obstacle in the road to becoming champions this year.”
The fifth-grade Warriors opened tournament play on March 6 beating tournament favorite NC Premier 47-18. The Kentucky team, which never trailed in the tournament, put the game away in the first five minutes.
“I think we got the tip and scored quick and then got NC Premier reeling and looking for answers right off the bat,” Collins said. “If you consider the fact we were playing in a game with 14-minute halves and a constantly running clock, the boys were putting up gaudy numbers. We were able to establish our big man, Brock Woods, pretty early. The kid is a 6’3” fifth-grader and he can play. He’s not just a big kid, he’s an athlete and can play. Blocks a ton of shots, rebounds like a beast, and has a soft touch offensively.
“We were able to get all of our weapons going,” he added. “We have a deep bench, and the kids from A to Z can play. Evan (Ellis) is a special player. The kid has incredible vision and sees things on the floor that a lot of adults won’t see. He is also a great shooter, and that’s not using the term loosely. I’ve seen him in the gym knock down 25 shots in a row from outside the 3-point arc more times than I can count. Keep in mind we are talking about a 5th grader.”
The sixth-grade Warriors took the court immediately following the fifth-grade game and continued the dominance with a 27-point win over SSBA. All players from the fifth-grade team play up with the sixth grade, giving the Warriors a unique look according to Collins.
“We have a 6’3” sixth-grader also,” Collins added. “Garrett Sharp is a tall player, but he has the motor of a small guard. He plays hard every second he is on the floor. The times we play Garrett and Brock together gives us that twin tower feel. Our defense gives up very few points in the paint and we dominate the rebounding wars for the most part. Believe me, you are going to be writing a lot about Garrett in the coming years — he is a local kid from Whitley County. The sixth grade also has 5’10” Corey Flinchum from Breathitt County. Corey handles the ball as good as most point guards you will see at that level and is a really good shooter as well. He can create and get to the basket. He is a real problem for teams.”
The Warriors continued their dominance on March 7. The Kentucky team ran the table to finish 6-0 in pool play, with the closest game being a nail-biting 27-point win. The teams in the tourney decided to forgo the bracket play and conceded the championship to the boys from the Bluegrass state.
“I was a little surprised by that,” Collins said. “I’ve been saying it for about two years now, though, this team is special. Loaded with great players with great attitudes. That’s hard to find. It’s not an atmosphere for everyone. These kids, for the most part, are all the alphas on their school teams. They put the ego aside to play together as Kentucky Warriors. We have kids from Wolfe County, Cam Oliver, and Caleb Dean, and these boys are flat out ballers. Both excellent shooters, scorers, passers, defenders, and have great basketball IQs. Cam can, and does, play any position on the floor. He’s an excellent defender as well. Caleb runs our offense. He is our point guard and does things a lot of kids his age don’t even know anything about, such as changing speeds with the ball in his hands. I can’t say enough about how good and important they are to our team. Then you drive a few miles down the road there to Hazard, and you have another Warriors player, Kaiden Ramey. This kid handles the ball well. He has a beautiful euro step move and has come through in some clutch moments for us. Again, important to our team, just like all of them with a Warriors uniform. Okay, that points out some important parts of our team that aren’t right here locally in the Tri-County.
“We recently added a couple of really good players from Paintsville,” Collins added. “Anderson Lauffer and Colton Short have stepped right in and picked up playing like that have been part of the team forever. Anderson is one of the best defenders on our team and one of the best defenders I’ve seen. He has speed and finishes well. Colton is a really good and confident shooter. I have already called his number in some buzzer-beating situations and yes, he has already nailed a couple of them. We are really happy to have them both on our team now.
Collins, who coaches Jesse D. Lay Elementary school in Barbourville currently says there is plenty of local talent on his national powerhouse Kentucky Warriors roster.
“I talked about Garrett and Evan earlier,” Collins said. “But listen, the local buck doesn’t stop there. Grayson Burton is one of our 5thgraders who starts on both age groups. G (Grayson) wasn’t even at the Alabama tournament. Imagine how much worse it could have been. That young man is a tenacious defender and has a motor that never slows down. He is super competitive and has a terrific basketball IQ. He, like all the others, is so very important to our team.
“Tucker Hale, I mean what can I say about that kid?,” Collins said. “Tuck is one of the best defending guards you will ever see at his age. He is a ball-hawking terror for the opposing offense. That used to be the sum of his game, but he works every single day on his offense. He has put in so much work that now he is knocking down shots at a high percentage too. He’s hungry to improve and it’s paying off and showing. Tucker is one of our guys that has stuck in there through thick and thin. There have been players over time, who have gotten frustrated over playing time in a game or other issues, and left the team. I get that, and I wish them all the best, but Tucker has stuck in there through good times and bad and he’s a warrior through and through. He’s a starter on the number two ranked team in the nation now, and he feels like there is some unfinished business we have to take care of this summer. He wants his national championship ring, as do all of these boys.
“Let me brag on my son for a second,” Collins added. “Hunter (Collins) has improved greatly over the last year or so. He’s a great defender and he’s our enforcer when it comes to getting physical and setting a solid screen. Hunter is very unselfish, but does so many things that don’t get statistical mentions. The best part about it is that he doesn’t care. He just wants to win and do anything possible to help his team do just that. I know he’s my son, but he never complains to me about playing time or anything of that nature. He just keeps working hard to reach the goals we have set as a team.
“I’ve got AR Rains from Whitley County,” Collins said. “AR has speed that you just can’t teach. When we picked him up he was just a really fast player. Now, he’s a confident scorer and ball-handler along with being a really good defender. Garrett has a little brother on our team named Ben Sharp. Ben is a really good shooter and is always putting in work to improve. He is one of the youngest players on our team and I look for him to start making some more noise soon. One of the happiest kids I’ve ever known.
“We have Matthew Perez, Tyson Blalock, and Tayton Cox on the team,” Collins added. “This trio of Corbin players are going to make a lot of noise for us this summer. Matthew starts a lot of games for the 6th grade. He started and played well in New Jersey last summer when we won the gold bracket national championship. He is another great defender and has great energy on the floor. Matthew, Tyson and Tayton weren’t all available until just before the pandemic happened due to the Corbin season lasting a little longer than most, but we are excited to have all three of them back and ready to compete this summer when the world opens back up.”
Collins said his team also features players in the fourth grade who play up with the fifth and the sixth grade Kentucky Warriors.
“Listen, we have a couple of fourth-grade boys that can ball with any of the age groups we compete in,” Collins said. “Ryder Akins from Williamsburg is big, strong, and tall enough to play in the paint. And we do play him there some, but he’s a guard and a dang good one at that. Ryder starts for us some, and plays just as many minutes as a starter would. He has great court vision, handles the ball extremely well. The kid doesn’t panic in pressure. He has a nice shooting stroke and he has a phenomenal attitude.
“Don’t let me forget Junior Cole (Vernon Cole Jr.),” Collins added. “Junior works on his game constantly. He is a true gym rat. By far the smallest kid on the team and maybe the youngest as he is a fourth-grader as well. He has absolutely no fear against any player at any size. Junior has a lot of energy and brings it one hundred percent of the time.”
The Kentucky Warriors lost to Team United by three points in the Teammate National Basketball Championship last June. The fifth-grade Warriors lost in the Final Four in the Crossover Hoops National Championships last July to the eventual champion (which was later deemed to have ineligible players), and the sixth grade won the gold division national championship at Crossover Hoops in the same weekend. Collins says he believes his team is the best in both grades in the nation and hopes they get the chance to prove it on the court this summer.
“I know there are some great teams out there,” Collins said. “There are some great teams here in Kentucky and even locally here in the Tri-Counties. Just like their coaches would surely believe, I wholeheartedly believe the Kentucky Warriors are the best 5th grade and the best sixth-grade team in the nation. I believe we have the best Center in both grades in Brock (Woods) and Garrett (Sharp). I believe we have the best wings in both grades in Evan (Ellis), Corey (Flinchum), Grayson (Burton), Cam (Oliver). I believe we have the best point guards in Tucker (Hale), Caleb (Creech), Ryder (Akins), and on and on at every position. I can’t say enough about all my boys at all of their positions.”
The Kentucky Warriors record since August, 2019 is 73-8. Collins believes his team still has not reached their peak performance and looks forward to the opportunity to do just that.
“I’m not going to make excuses,” Collins said. “Every one of those losses gave us something to work on and improve. I’d have to go back and look at the games to see for sure, but I think we only had all of our available players for maybe three of those eight losses. This team is something to watch. I’ve had coaches tell me they are a ‘well-oiled machine’, ‘throwback to real team basketball’, and ‘the most unselfish team’. That is a testament to these kids. I feel blessed to be their coach. Their parents deserve a lot of credit for traveling great distances to make sure they get to practice and some of these tournaments. We were set to play in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, Nevada, and Virginia this summer. I don’t think we will get to do all of those now, because of the pandemic. But my appreciation for the dedication and willingness of all these parents and those boys is deep. I hope I didn’t leave anyone out, but all of these Warriors players hold a place in my heart.”
