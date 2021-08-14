Kentucky Rush showcases their talent ...
Robert Keith Rogers, age 60, of Corbin, KY passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Corbin, he was the son of Buelah Baker Rogers and the late Melvin Rogers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Robert Rogers and wife Amand…
T.S. Reid Elliott, age 87, longtime resident of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation. He was a retired mechanic and US Army veteran having served in Korea. Reid was a longtime member of Paint Hill Baptist Church where he served as a former Deaco…
Bonnie Sue Giles Lane, 73, of Danville passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her granddaughter's home. She was born in Corbin on May 9, 1948 to the late Cleda Mae Ramsey and Luther Giles. Bonnie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Moreland. She was retire…
