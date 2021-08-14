Kentucky Rush showcases their talent ...

This weekend, players from Corbin, London, and Somerset attended a three-day event in Atlanta of Rush teams from throughout the South. Kentucky Rush showcased their talent with select players on show at the Rush Select Regional South Center in Atlanta, Ga. this weekend. Players were placed on teams and invited in to train and play games over a three-day period, all while being evaluated by the national Rush Soccer staff. The top individual performers are selected for Rush Regional and National Select teams. In addition to the training and games, players learn about Rush Soccer's College Advisory Program (CAP), College Fit Finder program and have the opportunity to interact with College Coaches in Q&A informational sessions on the recruiting process. | Photo by Kevin Norvell
