WILLIAMSBURG — Ethan Keene’s shot at the buzzer gave the Whitley County Colonels an impressive 63-61 win over Barbourville on Thursday while also allowing Mark White’s squad to remain unbeaten. They were able to improve to 3-0 on Friday after upending Model on the road, 67-61.
The Colonels were able to survive the Tigers’ late rally on Thursday as Keene led all scorers with 23 points while Jamie Fuson (17 points) and Brayden Mahan (14 points) also scored in double figures.
“It was two teams both competing extremely hard and both teams made big plays down the stretch,” White said. “We just happened to have the ball last and Ethan Keene made just a tremendous individual play to win the game. Lot of credit to Coach (Cody) Messer and his team. He had his guys ready.”
Whitley County led 16-11 after the first quarter and 35-32 at halftime before seeing Barbourville cut its deficit to 50-48 entering the fourth quarter.
Dylan Moore led the Tigers with 14 points while Matthew Gray finished with 13 points and Ethan Smith added 11 points.
Whitley County is scheduled to be back in action today on the road against Pineville.
Editor's note: No statistics were given for the Model game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.