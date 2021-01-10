Keene's buzzer-beater lifts Whitley past Barbourville, 63-61

WILLIAMSBURG — Ethan Keene’s shot at the buzzer gave the Whitley County Colonels an impressive 63-61 win over Barbourville while also allowing Mark White’s squad to improve to 2-0 for the first time since Dec. 2, 2017.
The Colonels were able to survive the Tigers’ late rally as Keene led all scorers with 23 points while Jamie Fuson (17 points) and Brayden Mahan (14 points) also scored in double figures.
Whitley County led 16-11 after the first quarter and 35-32 at halftime before seeing Barbourville cut its deficit to 50-48 entering the fourth quarter.
Dylan Moore led the Tigers with 14 points while Matthew Gray finished with 13 points and Ethan Smith added 11 points
