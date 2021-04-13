KABC 13th Region Girls Player of the Year

Williamsburg's Mikkah Siler was presented the KABC 13th Region Girls Player of the Year award during Friday's 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16. | Photo by Les Nicholson

 LesNicholson

