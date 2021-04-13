.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 12:24 pm
Your Life. Your Paper.
Williamsburg's Mikkah Siler was presented the KABC 13th Region Girls Player of the Year award during Friday's 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16. | Photo by Les Nicholson
Col. Donnie L. "Boog" Martin, 81, the husband of Betty Collier Martin, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
