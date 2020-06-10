JP Payne appointed as new varsity boys basketball coach at Grace Christian Academy

The GCA Executive Team with support from the GCA School Board is excited to announce the appointment of JP Payne to the new role of Varsity Boys Basketball Coach and Upper School Dean of Students.
Mr. Payne's professionalism, coaching experience, and passion for discipleship made him the right choice for this role.
Grace Christian Academy is excited to see his leadership as he develops the GCA Boys Basketball program and invests in the lives of our students.
Since joining the Grace Christian Academy faculty, Payne has worked as an eighth grade math teacher, middle school basketball coach, and assistant varsity football coach in addition to his four years prior coaching experience.
A graduate of the University of the Cumberlands, Payne holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master of Arts in Teaching with an emphasis in Business and Marketing. He was a student-athlete during his collegiate experience who played football for one season and basketball four seasons.
Payne’s coaching experience includes his former role as assistant basketball coach at Williamsburg High School in Kentucky for 4 seasons where the team made it to the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2015.
While on staff at Grace Christian Academy, Payne has served as Assistant Middle School Basketball coach (2017-2018), Head Middle School Boys Basketball coach (2018-2019), and Assistant High School Basketball coach (2019-2020). Payne has also been a part of the varsity football coaching staff as an assistant coach under the direction of Head Coach Rusty Bradley.
Coach Payne is excited to begin his tenure as Varsity Boys Basketball Coach at GCA and looking forward to the future.
“I am invested and passionate about our program becoming the best it can be this year and in seasons to come. I look forward to coaching and developing our team at GCA into young men with a love for Christ and building better basketball players.” He is married to GCA graduate, Alysha Disney Payne, and the couple is expecting their first child later this year.
GCA Athletic Director, Shawn Mehegan, expressed his great confidence in the hire.
“Coach Payne is the right man to lead our boys’ basketball program. His passion for the game, professionalism as an educator, and love for Christ fits our mission at GCA to LEAD, BUILD, and EQUIP the next generation of leaders.”
