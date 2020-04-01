Johnson stepping down as Lady Cardinal soccer coach

The South Laurel Lady Cardinal soccer team will be looking for a new head coach as Andrew Johnson has made the decision to step down after three years.
Before taking over as head coach in 2017, Johnson was an assistant coach for the Lady Cardinals for four years. Johnson took over the program in 2017 where he led as head coach for three seasons, posting a 27-28-6 record overall.
“All three years, I enjoyed it — we enjoyed, the entire coaching staff we got to meet with and learn with,” Johnson said. “I can’t thank the school and district enough for letting me do that. It was a good ride, soccer is a big passion of mine and my wife’s, Rachael who was my assistant coach, we’ll always be around and we’ll be back but we had a little baby boy and a little girl that’s starting to run around and do stuff, so that’s made it tough. It was not an easy decision whatsoever.”
Johnson said his number one goal when he took the head coach position was to win the region but the Lady Cardinals fell short of that goal all three years.
“Obviously the number one goal was to win the region, we never did but we battled for two years in the district and weren’t able to get out of it,” he said. “We played good soccer and battled against tough teams in the district but the one year we did make the region title game and came up just a little short there. We still had success with getting to the region title game that year.”
In 2018, the Lady Cardinals were named 49th District runners-up, losing to North Laurel in the district title game. South Laurel moved on to the region tournament, making it to the 13th Region title game where South Laurel was stopped by the Lady Jaguars once again.
Looking back at his three years as head coach, Johnson said there were three games that stuck out to him specifically.
“We tied some good teams, we had some good wins, we really battled over the years,” he said. “The first year we scrimmaged Mercer County and they beat us 5-0 and then in our last regular season game, we played Mercer County again and they tied us 2-2. So that told me that we grew over the season, which is what you hope for, you hope to be playing the best at the end and we did, tying a team that had put it on us earlier. The next year we tied with Danville 1-1 on the road who beat North 3-0 and North won the region that year. And then this past year we tied Southwestern who had beat several of our district and region opponents and had tied with several upper Kentucky teams. All three years our best results were ties but you have to battle and you have to get to a certain point, sometimes you’ve just got to live with the results, so we were happy with all three.”
Johnson said that what he’ll miss the most about coaching is watching his players grow.
“The biggest part is the kids,” he said. “High school sports in general are so much fun to not only be around, coach, play in — watching the kids grow and play the game, it’s so much fun to watch and be apart of. Even after high school, after they go on, I saw one of my former players just the other day. The people I’ve met and made relationships with will carry on forever.”
Johnson said he will continue to cheer on the Lady Cardinals and believes that he is leaving the program at a good place, as the program is certainly headed in the right direction.
“I’ll be their biggest fans, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. “There are some bright kids and the future is bright going forward but they can’t get happy with just winning the district, they need to get back to winning the region. We haven’t won since 2014, so winning the region would obviously make me happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.