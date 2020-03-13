WILLIAMSBURG — It was another strong season for the Whitley County Colonels last year.
Coach Jeremy Shope’s Colonels won 25 games and reached the regional semifinals before losing to Barbourville, 4-3.
Entering the 2020 season, Whitley County will be revered as one of the top teams in the region once again, with high expectations of competing for a regional title. Even though they lost five seniors to graduation, Shope has a team coming back that can continue what was built last year.
“We had some talented seniors that graduated last year. They helped change the culture of our program,” said Shope. “I’m excited about this year’s senior class. We have nine seniors. They all have the same goals in mind.”
When the season starts on March 17, the Colonels will feature one of the most experienced pitching staffs in the region. Caden Petrey was second on the team with nine starts last season, followed by Chance Dismuke who started seven games. Both players will be back to form for a top-notch duo for Whitley County. Dylan Giles and Mason Croley are back after pitching close to 20 innings for the Colonels in 2019, while Chase Harlan and Anthony Siler bring back some experience, as well.
Whitley County also returns six of its nine position players from last year, with some big hitters in the mix. Petrey is the leading returner with 40 hits in 2019. Harlan, Dismuke and Clay Shelton all return after collecting over 30 hits apiece last season. Jake Prewitt, Luke Stanfill, Cole Brown and Sam Harp will also return after contributing at the plate a year ago.
Shope said he likes the team he is bringing back and has a lot of expectations for them.
“We return a big group of guys who played a lot for us last year. They are now a year older and have worked hard in the offseason. They have set a tone for what it takes to get better,” said Shope. “We return six position players from last year. We have veteran guys at every position returning in the infield. We return three-fourths of our starting pitching staff from last year, too.”
While the Colonels have the roster to compete with anyone in the region, just getting out of district play unscathed is going to be a challenge. Corbin, South Laurel and Williamsburg will all field competitive teams this season, making the 50th District perhaps the best in the 13th.
Shope said the district and region will be tough once again, but he hopes with the schedule his team will face this year, they will be prepared once the time comes.
“We play a tough schedule this year to help improve our team. There will be highs and lows,” said Shope. “Being able to handle both of those will be critical for our team’s success. Our goal is to get better and be able to peak at the right time.”
