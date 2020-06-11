The South Laurel Lady Cardinals have named a new head soccer coach just ahead of the 2020 season.
Jeremy Howard will replace former head coach Andrew Johnson as the South Laurel girls head coach, as Johnson made the announcement that he would be stepping down as head coach in April.
Howard is not only familiar with the Lady Cardinals team, as he has served as an assistant coach for two years but is also a former Cardinal himself, as he played on the boys soccer team as the goalkeeper and graduated from South Laurel in 2003.
Howard will be taking over a Lady Cardinal team that is coming off an 8-12-1 season and lost 5-0 in last season's semifinals of the district tournament to the North Laurel Lady Jaguars.
"I was extremely excited to hear that I had been selected for the position," Howard said. "It's always a dream come true in a sense to coach at your alma mater and be a part of that tradition. That tradition is one of the reasons why I wanted to step up and take the head coaching position because of the tradition that has always been with South Laurel and hopefully we can continue that tradition and that family-like atmosphere.
"Whenever I played, it was incredible because we played at London Elementary and it was such a small venue that it was real personable and a lot of times we would have more fans at our soccer games just because our student fanbase was so huge whenever I played. To come back and take over the head coaching spot is a dream for me to continue with my coaching career."
Since Howard has been with the Lady Cardinals for the past two years, he has already built relationships with his players and their parents which he said will be beneficial as the season begins, especially since the KHSAA-mandated dead period has pushed back preseason practices.
"I'm going to use that as an asset for the simple fact that I do have a good standing relationship with all the parents and players coming into this," he said. "In being an assistant, having that connection already set is a huge value for me."
Though Howard knows this season will likely look different from any season he or anyone else has seen before, he believes that his Lady Cardinals will be up for the challenge.
"This season is probably going to look a lot different than any other season that we've had before but I know that we'll be able to be up for that challenge and really buy into that team concept to get us through this difficult time and I know that our district office is working hard with the health department and the state to set a proper plan into place so we can get back to playing," Howard said.
Howard has some big goals for his team this season, including winning a district and region title and breaking into the Sweet 16 to make a run at the state championship, but also believes there are things even more important than winning championships that he can teach this team.
"More importantly, my ultimate goal is to bring these girls together and teach them life concepts and self-concepts and help build their self-esteem so when they go out to pursue a career and further their educations or out in the workforce that they're able to be productive and be in good standing in society," he said.
