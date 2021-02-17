Jeff Sheppard confirms UK has reached out to Reed Sheppard

LONDON — North Laurel standout Reed Sheppard continues to grab the attention of Division I schools across the country.
After garnering offers from Stetson, Iona, South Alabama, Iowa, and High Point, Sheppard’s father and former UK great Jeff Sheppard confirmed during the Cameron Mills Radio Show Sunday night that the University of Kentucky has reached out to his son, according to 247 Sports.
“At this point in Reed’s recruitment, everything is going through his high school coach,” Sheppard said, per 247 Sports. “There are rules in place that prohibit coaches from contacting Reed directly, but the coaches at the University of Kentucky have acknowledged to his high school coach that they are fully aware of him and what he’s doing.”
Reed Sheppard expressed his thoughts about maybe one day playing for the University of Kentucky during an earlier interview with The Sentinel-Echo back in the summer.
“It’s every kid’s dream that lives in Kentucky to play at the University of Kentucky but it will all play itself out at the end and the Lord will put me where I need to go.“
Sheppard, a sophomore, has already turned in stellar numbers for North Laurel. He scored 54 points against Corbin earlier this season while also putting up 50 points during his team’s first meeting against South Laurel. He also recorded a rare quadruple-double last season against Jackson County.
Currently, Sheppard and his teammates have led the Jaguars to a program-best 14-0 mark.
“This year has been a blast,” he said. “We all get along really well. We have to come into each practice and continue to push each other and make each other better. We are very thankful that we have been able to play this many games and are looking forward to keep getting better and try to finish the season strong.”
