CORBIN — South Laurel was able to get back on track after suffering its worst loss in program history last week.
The Lady Cardinals (9-3) connected with 19 hits while Jaylyn Lewis and Chloe Taylor both hit home runs during South Laurel’s 15-6 win over Lynn Camp.
“It was a good region win and it was nice to see the bats come alive again,” South Laurel Coach Carly Mink said. “We still made some errors that were routine plays but it was nice to get a win to help build our confidence back after our loss last week.”
South Laurel swung the bats from start to finish, scoring two runs in the first inning while using a four-run third inning and a six-run fourth inning to out the game out of reach.
“I was very proud of the team tonight to come out hitting the ball well again after not getting a hit in our last game,” Mink said. “They have a winning attitude and focus on the present and not the past. We have some tough district and region games coming up so it will be very important to get back to stringing wins together and we can definitely do that if we can hit like we did tonight and clean up the fielding.”
Both Taylor and Karly Gray finished with four hits apiece. Taylor was 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored while Gray was 4-for-6 with a double, triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
Aubree Laster finished with three hits, one RBI, and three runs scored while Makayla Blair, and Kylie Clem each finished with two hits and an RBI. Lewis finished with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored while Madison Worley drove in two runs. Bailey Frazier finished with a hit and a run scored.
Taylor pitched three innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out three batters. Gray pitched three final four innings, surrendering four hits and one earned run while striking out two batters.
Jorja Carnes led Lynn Camp (8-6) with two hits (Both doubles) and three RBI while Katie Miller finished with two hits. Madyson Roberts has a hit and an RBI while Julia Shepherd, Halle Mills, Gabriella Carollo, Catori Bunch and Alissa Crumpler each finished with a hit apiece.
Roberts took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 15 hits, and 12 earned runs while striking out two batters in four innings of work. Halle Mills pitched the last three innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
