Jason Chappell to lead North Laurel football as head coach  

LONDON — A familiar face has been hired to become the seventh head coach in the history of the North Laurel football program.
Former Whitley County and South Laurel football coach, Jason Chappell, has been tagged to replace former head coach Chris Larkey, who resigned to become Rockcastle County’s football coach a few weeks ago.
Chappell’s most recent head coaching stint was at Pineville, leading them to an 8-4 record this past fall while reaching the second round of the Class A playoffs.
Before going to Pineville, Chappell was an assistant coach at Corbin High School. He was the head coach at Whitley County High School for five years.
The Colonels reached the playoffs all five years under Chappell. He guided them to the second round of the playoffs during 2016 and 2017. His best season came in 2016 when Whitley County posted a 9-3 record before falling to eventual Class 5A State Runner-up Pulaski County, 41-28.
He posted a 29-28 record during his time as the Colonels’ head coach.
Chappell was also head coach at South Laurel for three years. He compiled a 13-19 record during his stay there.
The Cardinals reached the Class 5A playoffs in 2007 and lost to Pulaski County. South Laurel returned again in 2008 before falling to eventual regional champion Whitley County.
Chappell also head coaching stops at Campbellsville and Perry Central high schools.
