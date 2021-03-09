Jaguars suffer first loss of the season, dropping 86-66 decision to Ashland Blazer

North Laurel suffered its first loss of the season, an 86-66 setback, to Ashland Blazer on Friday. | Photo by Caleb Lowndes

LEXINGTON — North Laurel took one on the chin Friday, leading to the No. 2 ranked Jaguars’ first loss of the season.

North Laurel dug itself a 30-17 hole in the first quarter against hot-shooting Ashland Blazer, and never recovered, losing to the Tomcats, 86-66.

It didn’t help matters that Ashland Blazer was red-hot from 3-point range.

The Tomcats hit 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) 3-point attempts in the first half to build a 46-27 halftime lead while finishing the game 15-of-26 (56.7 percent) from behind the arc.

“We ran into a buzz saw tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “This was a great learning experience for our guys. I certainly don’t like losing, but I wouldn’t trade this opportunity. We need games like this to help us get ready for the postseason.”

North Laurel (19-1) didn’t have an answer for Ashland’s Ethan Sellers, who finished with a game-high 37 points while hitting 7-of-10 shot attempts from 3-point range. The Tomcats finished the game hitting 32-of-61 shot attempts from the floor.

The Jaguars struggled shooting the first quarter but finished knocking down 56.8 percent (25-of-44) of their shots for the game. They even hit 71.4 percent (15-of-21) of their shot attempts in the second half but the damage had already been done. The key stat in the game was North Laurel’s 3-of-12 effort from 3-point range. Ashland outscored the Jaguars, 45-9, from behind the arc.

North Laurel also committed 16 turnovers that led to 23 Tomcats’ points.

Sophomore Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 34 points in the loss while finishing with five assists and four rebounds. Ryan Davidson finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

