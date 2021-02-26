RICHMOND — For 16 minutes, it looked as if the North Laurel Jaguars’ unbeaten record could be in jeopardy.
No. 2 ranked North Laurel (17-0) held a slim 41-39 halftime lead against Madison Central before sophomore Reed Sheppard scored 18 of his game-high 43 points in the third quarter to give his team some much-needed cushion while allowing the Jaguars to cruise to an easy 90-69 win over the Indians.
Sheppard also finished the game with eight assists and six rebounds while Clay Sizemore finished with 16 points, six boards and three assists. Ryan Davidson scored 14 points and finished with nine rebounds while Brody Brock added 13 points.
“I’m very proud of our team tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “That was a really good win for us on the road. Madison Central came ready to play.”
The game was tied at 18 apiece at the end of the first quarter before North Laurel took a slim 41-39 edge into the locker room at halftime.
Sheppard scored 18 of the Jaguars’ 30 points in the third quarter to give his team a 71-55 edge going into the final quarter of play.
North Laurel wrapped up the win by outscoring the Indians, 19-14, in the game’s final eight minutes.
“In the first half it felt like the team that had the ball last would win the game,” Valentine said. “Our defensive effort was much better in the second half. There are a lot things we can take out of this game to help us improve. This game will help us continue to mature as a team.”
North Laurel 90, Madison Central 69
North Laurel 18 23 30 19—90
Madison Central 18 21 16 14—69
North Laurel (90) — Sheppard 43, Sizemore 16, Davidson 14, Brock 13, Harris 4.
Madison Central (69) — Davis 17, West 20, Hardin 16, Skaggs 3, Hardge 7, Chennault 6.
