OWENSBORO — The North Laurel Jaguars cross country team took home first place honors this past weekend after competing in the Fast Cats Classic.

The Jaguars finished with 39 points, edging out second place McCracken County by one point.

North Laurel’s Justin Sparkman placed second overall with a time of 17:18.33 while teammate Cole Osborne finished sixth (17:54.91). Aspen Sizemore placed 12th with a time of 18:21.53 while Jace King (20th, 19:20.05), Colton Nantz (22nd, 19:31.10), Alex Garcia (23rd, 19:32.25), and Tommy Monhollen (19:35.31) followed.

On the girls’ side, North Laurel’s 123 points was good enough for a third place finish as Daviess County took home first place honors with 31 points.

Olivia Rudder led the Lady Jaguars with a 12th place effort (20:40.70) while Lauren Crouch finished in 17th place (20:52.24). Kennedy Sizemore finished in 25th place (21:38.66) while Meg Anderson (37th, 23:01.24), Taylor Allen (44th, 23:31.08), and Riley Vickers (50th, 14:33.06) followed.

Fast Cats Classic

Boys Team Scores

1. North Laurel 39, 2. McCracken 40, 3. Graves County 63, 4. Henderson County 106, 5. Fort Campbell 115.

Boys Individual Scores

17:18.33 Justin Sparkman 2nd

17:54.91 Cole Osborne 6th

18:21.53 Aspen Sizemore 12th

19:20.05 Jace King 20th

19:31.10 Colton Nantz 22nd

19:32.25 Alex Garcia 23rd

19:35.31 Tommy Monhollen 25th

Girls Team Scores

1. Daviess County 31, 2. South Warren 54, 3. North Laurel 123, 4. Greenwood 129, 5. Graves County 140, 6. McCracken County 142, 7. Bowling Green 171, 8. Station Camp 194, 9. Hancock County 233, 10. Hopkinsville 259.

Girls Individual Scores

20:40.70 Olivia Rudder 12th

20:52.24 Lauren Crouch 17th

21:38.66 Kennedy Sizemore 25th

23:01.24 Meg Anderson 37th

23:31.08 Taylor Allen 44th

24:33.06 Riley Vickers 50th

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you