Jaguars No. 1 in latest Fear 'Les' Rankings

1. North Laurel (10-3 overall, 3-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Jaguars are where I thought they’d be at this point of the season. They’ve had a solid past two weeks with wins over Eastern; North Oldham; Dorman, South Carolina; Trinity; Pleasure Ridge Park; and Lexington Catholic. Their only two losses came against two of the top three teams in the state — Covington Catholic (79-67) and George Rogers Clark (77-64).
North Laurel continues to get impressive play from juniors Reed Sheppard (26.8 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game) and Ryan Davidson (18.2, 6.5) along with senior Clay Sizemore (12.5, 1.5).
2. Knox Central (10-3, 1-0)
The defending 13th Region champions posted a perfect 6-0 mark during the past two weeks while capturing the Panther Shootout and Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic championships.
Knox Central continues to be led by the trio of Jevonte Turner (17.2, 7.2), Isaac Mills (15.1, 8.1), and Gavin Chadwell (11.6, 7.2).
3. Harlan County (10-3, 2-2)
The Black Bears look like they have recovered from their earlier regional losses to Williamsburg and Bell County by responding with a four-game win streak that saw them capture their own Harlan County Extravaganza Holiday Tournament championship.
Harlan County posted a 6-1 mark the past two weeks with all of their wins coming against out-of-state teams.
Sophomore Trent Noah (25.5, 9.5), who scored a program-best 40 points last week, is turning in one heck of a season along with teammates Maddox Huff (12.5, 5.2), Jonah Swanner (11.8, 4.3), and Daniel Carmichal (11.1, 1.4).
4. Corbin (10-2, 2-2)
After starting the season with a 2-2 mark that included double digit blowout losses to both Harlan County and North Laurel, Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds seem to have turned the corner by reeling off eight consecutive wins.
Corbin captured two holiday tournament championships during its run the past two weeks, winning the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic, and the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Hayden Llewellyn’s 20.8 scoring average leads the way for a much-improved Redhound squad while Brody Wells (12.0, 6.3) is also scoring in double figures.
5. South Laurel (11-3, 0-2)
The Cardinals continue to play solid fundamental basketball that has led to some impressive wins.
South Laurel possesses two regional losses to North Laurel and Harlan County but posted a 5-1 mark during the past two weeks, garnering wins against Rowan County, Lincoln County, Bracken County, Betsy Layne, and Owen County.
Jeff Davis’ squad currently has three players averaging in double figures — Parker Payne (13.9, 4.4), Brayden Reed (11.0, 4.1), and Eli Gover (10.3, 2.4).
6. Bell County (8-2, 3-1)
Brad Sizemore’s Bobcats have enjoyed a heck of a season so far. They’ve captured an earlier 59-56 win over district foe Harlan County while posting a 2-1 mark this past week in Florida.
Cameron Burnett (20.2, 6.8) continues to be a big key to Bell County’s success along with Dawson Woolum (14.2, 2.6), and Dalton Stepp (13.0, 4.2).
7. Harlan (9-4, 1-0)
In most other regions, the Green Dragons could easily be the team to beat or at least one of the top three teams. In any case, their ranking shows just how strong the 13th Region is this season.
Harlan is a dangerous team and favored to win the upcoming 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
They’re led by a trio of players that can play with the best of them.
Senior Jordan Akal (25.8, 5.2) leads the Green Dragons in scoring while Jaedyn Gist (15.0, 9.8) leads the team in rebounding while Kaleb McClendon (12.2, 4.1) is another scoring option for Harlan.
8. Williamsburg (9-3, 4-1)
I really like the direction coach Eric Swords has his Yellow Jackets heading. Williamsburg already has a win over Harlan County under its belt, and will be challenged again in the next few weeks with some key district games.
The Yellow Jackets have been a tad bit inconsistent the past six games, going 3-3, while senior Eric Steely continues to shine. His 51-point effort against Johnson County, Tennessee last week tied a program record. He’s averaging 25.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while Martin Shannon (14.5, 4.4) and seventh-grader Evan Ellis (9.0, 3.0) have turned in solid numbers.
9. Lynn Camp (8-4, 3-1)
It was a tale of two teams during the holidays for the Wildcats. Lynn Camp posted a 1-2 mark in the Arby’s/KFC Classic and also fell to Bell County before posting a 3-0 mark to win the Chain Rock Classic.
Micah Engle has had an impressive season so far, averaging 26 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while Gavin Allen, who is coming off another fresh triple-double, is averaging 12.4 points, and 9.2 rebounds per game. Maison Prater (10.9, 4.2) continues to have a nice season while Duane Sparks has been an added plus.
Lynn Camp has its eyes set on winning the upcoming 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament title, but the road isn’t going to be easy. The Wildcats received a tough draw with Jackson County as their opening opponent and then if they win, a potential matchup with Harlan could await.
10. (tie) Barbourville (7-3, 1-0)
Coach Chris Taylor has done a fantastic job so far during his first year as head coach of the Tigers.
After going 0-3 (one loss was due to COVID-19) in the Arby’s/KFC Classic, Barbourville posted a 3-0 mark to capture the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic championship.
The Tigers are one of four Class A teams that are currently ranked in my Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Rankings — that’s impressive.
Barbourville’s success is coming from a balanced attack that is led by Matthew Warren (16.0, 3.3), Ty Clark (13.9, 3.4), Jordan Collins (11.4, 4.7), and Travis Scott (8.9, 7.6).
10. (tie) Whitley County (7-2, 1-1)
I might have the Colonels ranked too low. Whitley County has surprised this season, and I’m really anxious to see how the Colonels will do once the 50th District slate begins.
Austin Horn’s squad posted a 4-1 mark over the holidays, and will be tested this week with games against Corbin, South Laurel, and Rockcastle County.
Ashton Reynolds (17.0, 4.9) leads the way for Whitley County along with Brayden Mahan (14.4, 6.4), and Jamie Fuson (13.4, 4.0).
