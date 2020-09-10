Jaguars looking to open season with a win over Lincoln

LONDON — Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars are looking to snap a two-game losing skid in season openers on Friday when they pay a visit to Stanford to play Lincoln County.
The two teams played last season with North Laurel escaping “The Jungle” with a slim 25-24 win.
The Jaguars will look to repeat the feat after working hard during the off-season.
“We are super excited for the season to begin but still unsure if we get shut down the day of the game,” Larkey said. Crazy times. It’s been a long time coming.”
Larkey said his team is prepared to bring home a win but also acknowledged it's not going to be easy.
“It does make it more difficult any time you go on the road,” he said. “We play on grass (Friday) and have been practicing a lot on turf, so we have to adapt. Plus with all the restrictions to worry about, who can concentrate on the games.”
Larkey said North Laurel needed to win its season-opener to get a good start to the season while building momentum.
“Lincoln will be well-coached,” he said. “They have some big players, speed and will hit. They will try to run the ball. They also play solid defense.
“Turnovers are the key to the game,” Larkey added. “Also another key will be how we tackle. The only concern I have is our kids being able to make plays because we are so young and inexperienced. With all the restrictions and regulations we are following, I just hope we are all safe and can prove everyone wrong and that sports needs to be played.”
