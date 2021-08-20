Jaguars looking to get first-ever program win over Bell County

LONDON -- Chris Larkey's North Laurel Jaguars have a chance to show the hype they've received during the preseason is much-deserved if they can find a way to get past Bell County at home on Friday.
The Jaguars are coming off a 3-6 campaign that saw a lot of underclassmen receive much-needed experience.
Larkey and his assistant coaches are hoping the experienced his players received last season will carry over and lead to success this fall.
"They have been really working hard on the field and in the weight room," he said. "They have gotten a lot more polished in what they do."
Larkey admitted he has liked what he has seen so far during his team's scrimmages but also admitted there are concerns.
"The positive from the scrimmages are you see who can really play," he said. "The biggest concern is depth. I do know our players are very sick and tired of hitting each other."
The Bobcats enter the season with hopes of bringing a Class 3A state title back to Log Mountain. But it won't be easy with leading rusher Brandon Baker transferring to Corbin while the Bobcats were picked to finish third in their respective district this season.
"Bell is going to be a very physical game," Larkey said. "They obviously run the ball well and have a very experienced coach that is leading them."
Larkey admitted that for North Laurel to win, the Jaguars must stop Bell County's rushing attack while limiting turnovers.
"It's as important to get a win as it is to everyone else that plays this week," Larkey said.
The kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.