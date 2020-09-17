Jaguars looking to even record Friday with home game against Perry Central

LONDON — Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars will try to get back on track Friday when Perry County Central pays a visit to The Jungle.
The Jaguars (0-1) dropped their season-opener, a 50-26 loss to Lincoln County while Perry Central opened the season with a 37-23 win over Pike County Central.
“We were tied at 26 with eight minutes to go and gave up two onside kicks,” Larkey said of his team’s loss to Lincoln County. Our kids never gave up. I thought the offense did well, but we didn’t do a good job on extra points. I thought we missed too many tackles and didn’t line up right a lot. Our younger guys played well and just need to keep improving.
“Our guys didn’t like the loss which is great,” he added. “If they were happy after the game then we have a problem. They knew going in it was going to be tough on the road. We talked about the loss and how we can’t dwell on it because there is a next game to get ready for.”
Larkey said some positives and concerns came out of the loss.
“The biggest disappointment was our tackling,” he admitted. “The positive was our guys fought the whole game, and that we ran the ball well and caught it well.”
The Commodores (1-0) will enter Friday’s game with hopes of running its record to 2-0 under new coach Mark Dixon.
Perry Central possesses two quarterbacks that can do damage for them.
“They throw it quite a lot,” Larkey said. “They also run the quarterbacks a lot and have a very good running back. They play a lot of kids and they are going to be a tough team to beat because of their team speed.
“The keys for us are to line up right and make tackles,” he added. “Our guys are just happy to be playing. It wouldn’t matter if they played every game on the road, as long as we play we are grateful.”
