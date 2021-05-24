After a big win over their crosstown rival South Laurel on Saturday, the North Laurel Jaguars failed to get much going against the Somerset Briar Jumpers at home on Monday, falling 8-0.
The loss was the second to the Briar Jumpers in the past week. North Laurel dropped a 6-3 decision to Somerset last Monday. Coach Darren McWhorter said old habits from his squad were ultimately what cost them the game.
“After a good performance versus South Laurel, we went back to our old ways,” said McWhorter. “We had runners in scoring position five of the seven innings and had no one step up and drive in runs. If you score zero, you will lose every time. We’re going to Russell County tomorrow, and I’m hoping for better results.”
The North Laurel defense showed up and played well early. Both teams went scoreless through the first two innings, before Somerset got on the board with two runs in the top of the third, to take the 2-0 lead early on.
The Briar Jumpers added three more runs in the top of the fifth and another three in the top of the sixth, on their way to the 8-0 win.
Corey Broughton started the game on the mound for the Jaguars and pitched well up through the fifth inning. Broughton allowed seven hits and five runs. Will Hellard came on in relief and finished the final two innings of the game. Hellard allowed two hits and three runs.
Seth McClure led the Jaguars at the plate with three singles. Austin Smith added two singles, and Eli Sizemore singled once. In all, North Laurel stranded nine runners on base in the seven innings.
With the loss, the Jaguars are now 13-16 on the season. They will complete their regular season schedule with a trip to Russell County on Tuesday, before hosting Madison Central and Whitley County at home on Thursday and Friday.
