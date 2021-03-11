LONDON — North Laurel was able to cap off a perfect home record for 2021 after blowing past Evangel Christian on Monday, 95-76.
The Jaguars (21-2) capped off its best regular season in program history by going 12-0 at home while running its win streak at The Jungle to 17 consecutive games overall.
"We really responded tonight, especially in the first half," North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. "It capped off a tremendous regular season going 21-2. I’m just really proud of our team for the way they handled this season amid all the restrictions. They made sacrifices that allowed us to keep playing and avoid shutdowns. We now have to refocus and get ready for post-season play."
Nate Valentine’s squad hit 11 of their 12 3-pointers during the first half while building leads of 32-15 at the end of the first quarter and 54-34 at halftime.
Sophomore Reed Sheppard turned in another triple-double performance, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals, and two blocked shots. Ryan Davidson followed with 26 points and eight rebounds while Brody Brock turned in a 16-point scoring effort and Clay Sizemore finished with 16 points and five 3-pointers.
North Laurel was actually outscored 42-41 during second-half action but the damage had been done.
The Jaguars hit 32-of-64 shot attempts, including a 12-of-28 effort from 3-point range. North Laurel was 11-of-19 from behind the arc in the first half.
Valentine’s squad outrebounded the Eagles, 39-34, while forcing them into 16 turnovers. Evangel Christian connected on 26-of-66 from the floor while going 13-of-29 from 3-point range.
North Laurel will now shift its focus to next week’s 49th District Tournament. The Jaguars will winter the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face-off against Red Bird at 7:30 p.m. the two teams met earlier this week with North Laurel coming away with an 86-19 win. The tournament will be held at Clay County High School.
