Two big innings propelled the North Laurel Jaguars to a win on Monday night, defeating Madison Southern 16-1 in just four innings of play.
North Laurel opened the game with one run in the bottom of the first inning, and went on to score eight runs in the second and seven more runs in the fourth, ending the game.
The Jaguars had just eight hits on the night, but took advantage of 12 walks from the Madison Southern pitchers, with eight different players scoring two runs apiece in the game.
Eli Sizemore powered North Laurel at the plate. Sizemore finished with a double and two singles, with four runs driven in. Blake Vanhook had a double and drove in three runs. Caden Harris had three singles, and Austin Smith finished with a single.
Smith and Seth McClure each drove in two runs on the night. Harris, Connor McKheehan, Will Hellard, and Brady Gilmore each drove in one.
Smith also starred on the mound for the Jaguars. In four innings, he allowed two hits and just one run, while striking out three batters, picking up the win.
Coach Darren McWhorter said his team put together a complete team effort to come away with the win on Monday.
“We got a much needed win. Austin Smith threw a good game for us and we were able to do something we haven’t done in our last few games, which is leave runners on base,” McWhorter said. “Our hitters tonight had quality at-bats with runners in scoring position.”
With the win, North Laurel snapped a three-game losing streak. They are now 7-6 on the season and will take on Jackson County on Tuesday.
