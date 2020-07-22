LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguar golf team is primed and ready to make some noise in the 10th Region.
The Jaguars return four starters, all juniors, that will be expected to help lead North Laurel to success this upcoming season.
”Lucas Binder, Jack McArdle, August Storm, and Cade Robinson are all juniors this year and played almost every match and invitational for us last year, ” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. ”Each of them has used this offseason to improve, and I look for them to fight to earn one of the five varsity spots for invitational play. I expect Lucas and Jack to lead us as they are the top two returners. Both have worked hard this spring, playing a lot of golf, and I expect several low scores from them. August and Cade both coming off much improved seasons look to improve on that and continue to shoot well this year.
”Also in the mix this year is Conner McKeehan, senior, ” he added. ”Connor joins us this year after sitting out last year, due to transfer from South Laurel. Conner brings with him, several years of experience and leadership. Connor is expected to battle and fill one of our top five spots.
North Laurel will also be returning eighth-graders, Ben Baker and Grant Abner.
”They both got a taste of high school golf last year and did well,” Stone said. ”They will improve this year, build on strength, and soon become varsity players. North Laurel Boys Golf has a bright future.”
Stone also shared the exciting news that the team will be adding two juniors and a seventh-grader to the Jaguar roster.
”Junior Noah Steely has been apart of our golf program in the past. He took a break last year to concentrate on soccer, ” he said. ”This year, we are happy to have him try to split duty and play golf as well. Noah is a natural golf talent that will push the other golfers to get better and can earn a top spot on our team.
”Junior Nathan Edwards joins us this year for his first season,” he added. ”I look forward to seeing what Nathan can do on the course. Last, but not least seventh-grader Gunnar Jones will try out golf for the first time this year. We hope this youth can improve and add to the growth of our program.”
With an experienced team returning along with some added youth to the roster, Stone expects good things out of his team this season.
”First thing I expect is very challenging and competitive practices,” he said. ”There are only five spots available for many of our tournaments and any of our golfers can fill these spots. ”Practice may be the golf to watch this year, ” Stone added. ”I think with a competitive group like we have, NL boys golf should be in the mix anytime we play this year. I hope to be in the top three in the conference when the season ends and make a run at region. I expect several individuals to place high in both competitions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.