LONDON — North Laurel boys soccer coach David Broyles was one of many coaches watching last week’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting with anticipation with hopes of a fall sports season being announced.
He, along with many other coaches across the state, got his wish granted as soccer season is now slated for a Monday, Sept. 7 start.
“I was excited to hear the ruling to begin play on September 7 but knew it was going to be a little stressful to get games rescheduled,” he said. “The unfortunate part is we lose six to seven games so some games will be lost for the year. Overall though, I’m very excited at the prospect of playing this year especially with the new turf field we will be playing on.
“The players were excited and relieved as well, to find out about the ruling last Tuesday,” Broyles added. “We sat them down before practice and explained what was going on and a few of the steps they needed to take to help ensure the season. We’ve kept them informed each week as to where the season stood and you could see a renewed energy in them after the ruling.”
Broyles touched on trying to adjust to a new scheduled with the cap on games being lowered to 14 games this seasons
“With the fewer amount of games, it just makes each game more important and we need to treat each game as if it were our last one,” he said. “We have stressed this to the players and reminded them of what happened last spring. We are still in unknown territory with this virus and it changes each day.
“For now, I am relieved that it looks like we will be playing come September and will continue to prepare the team for that,” Broyles added. “However, we will be watching the numbers and of course the next scheduled KHSAA meeting.”
Broyles admitted the new practice guidelines will put his team on a “tight schedule.”
“Beginning practice on August 14, which for us will include formal tryouts, does put us on a tight schedule with games only a couple of weeks later, but every other team is on the same schedule and will have the same issues,” he admitted. “Again the players will have to be laser-focused on their progressions.”
Broyles did admit the new starting date for the season has made him more confident and has relieved some stress that his team will begin play in a month.
”We will take each day one by one. I hope that COVID-19 numbers trend down and we can begin the season,” he said “We just have to get through the next month to see. Through it all, we will continue to work each day preparing for the season that at this point I feel will take place.”
