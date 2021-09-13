LONDON — North Laurel rallied from a 2-0 deficit only to see Lincoln County pull off a 3-2 win on Saturday.
The Jaguars (3-4-2) fell behind 2-0 in the first half before rallying to tie the game at two apiece thanks to goals by Grant Abner and Brayden Cassidy.
The game remained tied until the Patriots scored on a penalty kick with four minutes remaining in the game.
“We came out flat today and didn’t play well in the first half and found ourselves down 2-0 at the half,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We got back in the game when Grant Abner scored on a penalty kick and were able to tie the game when Brayden Cassidy found the back of the net with a header off a corner.
“We had several scoring opportunities in both halves and just weren’t able to convert,” he added. “We will need to regroup for our district game against Whitley County.”
