WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have been a model of consistency for the past decade and they’re currently putting in the work on the practice field to keep things going in a positive direction.
The Yellow Jackets are 90-36 dating back to 2010, and have won nine district titles and two region titles during the span. But what is impressive is their 32-1 record against district opponents during the period which includes their current streak of winning four consecutive district titles while compiling a 16-0 record against district opponents since Oct. 16, 2015.
Herron said he’s happy with why he has seen out of his players so far during the summer despite being limited on what his team can do practice-wise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things are going well right now,” he said. “I think the players are excited and thankful to be out of quarantine. We are taking this time to improve our strength. We missed a lot of strength training this year due to COVID-19.“
Even though the start of the high school football remains unknown, Herron said he keeps his players informed of any developments while they also pay attention to social media as well.
“We have a great bunch of student-athletes, they work so hard and are so excited to play the game of football here at Williamsburg high school,” Herron added. “They make it so easy to coach them. The players are so informed these days because of social media, so we talk every day about what is the latest development. We know it is out of our control. I think, and hope, we will have a season in some sort.”
While his team continues to take the wait and see approach concerning the upcoming season, Herron said it’s business as usual during conditioning.
“Our players are working extremely hard,” he said. “They are taking this time to make some gains in strength. They would like to be turned loose on the field with a helmet and get to compete in some 7-on-7. But they understand we have to follow the state's guidelines to get back to normal.”
