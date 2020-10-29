WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their stranglehold on district opponents on Friday against Lynn Camp while moving one game closer to the district’s top seed.
On the flip side, Allen Harris’ Wildcats are hoping to snap a six-game losing skid that carried over from the 2019 season.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2) are winners of 17 straight against District opponents after going on the road and knocking off Pineville two weeks ago, 40-0. They also have won 15 straight against Lynn Camp. The lat time Williamsburg has lost to the Wildcats was on Oct. 18, 2005.
But Herron didn’t want to talk about win streaks, he is just excited with the way his team is playing after not playing for three consecutive weeks, and then again last week.
“I’m so proud of this team,” he said. “They have done everything we have asked of them on and of the field.
“We spend a lot of time improving our academics and character,” Herron added. “These players really want to improve and are so coachable. I am so happy for them finally getting to play the game they love.”
Herron's players know what lies ahead — another tough district matchup.
“We treat every week the same,” he said. “We will correct our mistakes and continue to add new wrinkles to the game plans.
“This is a very physical game every year,” Herron added. “Lynn Camp has a very diverse offense. We will have to play in space and come up and make tackles.”
Harris’ squad is coming off a 27-14 loss to Harlan from two weeks ago but hung tough throughout the contest.
“It’s been a tough year on us dealing with COVID-19, injuries, and youth on the field,” he said. “It’s always better to win but our kids have given 110 percent, and never gave up. They understand their time will come. Just have to keep fighting. We just keep focusing on fundamentals, technique, and hard work.”
Harris said he’s also pleased to be playing back in front of a home crowd Friday while going against a Williamsburg team that is coming off a big district win.
“This is only our second home game this year,” he said. “It’s always good to be at home playing in front of our home crowd. We just have to keep fighting and working hard. Williamsburg is a good football team.”
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.