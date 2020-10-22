Jackets looking to continue recent success 

WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their recent success when Hazard pays a visit Friday.
The Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play district rival Lynn Camp on Friday but the game was postponed due to Knox County being a “red county” in the latest COVID-19 Current Incident Rate.
So now the Yellow Jackets (1-2) will be squaring off against a Bulldog team that is winless at 0-5.
“Hazard is a well-coached team that is also good,” Herron said. “They’re almost a mirror-image of us. They’re young but they improving and they’ll be a tough challenge on Friday.”
Not only is Herron pleased his team will be playing consecutive games for the first time in a month, but he is also excited with the way his Yellow Jackets are currently playing after not playing for three consecutive weeks.
“I’m so proud of this team,” he said. “They have done everything we have asked of them on and of the field.
“We spend a lot of time improving our academics and character,” Herron added. “These players really want to improve and are so coachable. I am so happy for them finally getting to play the game they love.”
Herron said his team knows what is ahead of them and is focused on Hazard.
“We treat every week the same,” he said. “We will correct our mistakes and continue to add new wrinkles to the game plans.
“This is Going to be a tough game for us,” Herron added. “Hazard can play, and they’ll be ready come Friday. We are going to have to make plays defensively, and take what they give us on offense.”
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
