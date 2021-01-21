Jackets improve to 3-2 with 72-34 win over Red Bird

MANCHESTER — The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets cruised to an easy victory on Tuesday night, defeating Red Bird, 72-34, on the road in the 13th Region matchup.
It was the second straight win for the Yellow Jackets, who defeated Grace Christian Academy out of Knoxville last week. Coach Eric Swords said he liked the way his team put together a team-first effort. He also noted that having senior Gavon Thomas return to the lineup was a boost for his squad.
“Getting Thomas back for his first game of the season helped us,” Swords said. “The energy and unselfish play from the team was great.”
The Yellow Jackets had several players score in the game, led by Larry Bray with 20 points. Micah Steely scored 19, while Thomas added nine. Steely also led Williamsburg with 11 rebounds on the night. Dalton Davenport scored seven points and had seven assists.
The Yellow Jackets wasted little time racing out to a big lead. Davenport scored all seven of his points in the first quarter and Bray scored 10 of his 20, as Williamsburg took a 27-6 lead after the first quarter. Bray scored nine more in the second quarter Steely scored eight, as the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 53-15 at halftime.
The second half was much of the same. Swords played several of his young players as 10 different Yellow Jackets scored in the game. Connor Lay added four points in the third quarter. Clayton McFarland scored four points in the fourth, while Jordan Perkins, Jackson Taylor, and Tyson Kellogg each scored two points in the game’s final period, helping their team to the 72-34 win.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets are now 3-2 on the season. They will return to action on Friday, taking on 50th District foe South Laurel at home.
“We are just working on being able to have good energy and be unselfish for a complete game,” said Swords. “We will have a huge test for us on Friday.”
