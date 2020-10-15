WILLIAMSBURG — When it comes to having games canceled due to COVID-19, it seems no team has had more than Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.
After seeing last week’s matchup with district foe Harlan canceled, Williamsburg (0-2) has only played two games.
Herron and his Yellow Jackets have high hopes of getting Friday’s road game in against Pineville.
“It is what it is,” Herron said about his team’s games getting canceled. “We are just working hard every day. We have been practicing like it’s a game. I never thought what has happened to us this year would ever happen. I feel the players have adapted well.
“Pineville has had many good teams over the years, they love to run the football and are very hungry team,” he added. “We have to continue to improve our character. These players are working hard.”
The Mountain Lions are looking to move one step closer to the district’s top seed on Friday while Williamsburg is looking to do the same.
“They are fast and well-coached. They run the football down hill and play solid defense,” Herron said. “We have to handle the nerves of playing our first game in what seems like a month.”
