WILLIAMSBURG — Eric Swords’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets celebrated the Wayne Bargo Classic in style on Saturday by defeating Lee County, 75-64.
Four players scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (5-4) with Larry Bray’s 22 points and six 3-pointers leading the way. Micah Steely recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points while pulling down 14 rebounds. Connor Lay added 11 points while Gavon Thomas finished with 10 points.
“We came out energized and playing hard,” Swords said. “We made a lot of 3s but we still have to sustain our effort level and execution level. We are making progress, now we have to regroup for and get ready for a district matchup on Tuesday.”
A win over Whitley County on the road Tuesday would assure the Yellow Jackets the No. 3 seed in the 50th District Tournament. They’ve dropped district games to South Laurel (78-41) and Corbin (79-62).
