CORBIN — The Knox Central Lady Panthers have dominated the 51st District since realignment took place in 2017.
The Lady Panthers are winners of 24 consecutive contests against 51st District opponents while cruising to three straight district championships.
But the road to a fourth consecutive district title could be a bit tougher this fall with upstart Lynn Camp right on the heels of their district rival.
The Lady Wildcats were 0-3 against Knox Central last season but had the Lady Panthers down two sets to none in the 51st District title game before seeing Barb Gregory’s team rally to win the final three sets.
So who is the team to beat this season? I’m giving the edge to Lynn Camp, so let’s take a closer look:
1. Lynn Camp (11-9 overall, 9-8 vs. 13th Region competition)
Could this be the season Lynn Camp takes the next step and end Knox Central’s reign atop the 51st District?
The Lady Wildcats graduated one senior off last season’s 11-win squad and will look to make a deep run in postseason play this fall
Alexis Blankenship returns after leading Lynn Camp with 158 kills and 226 assists last season. She also finished with 95 service aces. Blankenship will be joined by Scarlett Wilson (108 kills), Julia Shepherd (54 kills, 95 assists, 162 digs, and 57 service aces), Shanna Lewis (13 kills, 16 assists, 411 digs, and 107 service aces), and Natalie Fanella (45 kills and 38 blocks).
Lynn Camp also returns a lot of talented younger players that could play a big role in the Lady Wildcats’ success this season.
2. Knox Central (21-9, 19-6)
The Lady Panthers could very well win their fourth district title in a row. They’re young and talented while returning Reaghan Jones, who can flat out play.
The graduation of Janae Adams hurts, though. Adams led Knox Central with 234 kills and 52 blocks. It’s going to be interesting to see who fills Adams’ spot.
3. Pineville (6-19, 6-15)
The Lady Mountain Lions couldn’t get on track last season, and will have trouble to do so again this fall after graduation 10 seniors.
One bright spot is the return of Summer Partin, who led Pineville with 76 kills, 19 blocks and 65 digs last season.
4. Barbourville (0-26, 0-18)
The Tigers have struggled the past few years and enter the season looking to snap a 60-game losing streak.
The last time Barbourville won a match was way back Oct. 10, 2016. The Lady Tigers continue to work hard with hopes of showing improvement this season.
