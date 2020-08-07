WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Coach Jep Irwin anxiously awaited last week’s decision by the KHSAA to see if there would be a fall sports season. To say he was pleased with the announcement of the high school football season kicking off in September would be an understatement.
“I think it was about as good as we could have hoped for and took a lot of courage on the part of the Board of Control,” he said. “I’m extremely excited, especially since we are keeping the bulk of the regular season and all the playoffs intact. That was a huge win for student-athletes in Kentucky. We know that the risk of serious illness in teens from COVID-19 is minimal.
“Teens need school and sports and parents need their children back in school,” Irwin added. “That has been clearly stated by a multitude of education and medical professionals. Other states have not made the tough call that the KHSAA did. It would have been easier to punt the decision to the winter or move fall sports to the spring, but we have no assurance that the situation will be better then, and could be worse with flu season in the winter.”
Irwin said he wasn’t the only one that was happy. Once he was able to see his players after the decision was made, he described them as “very excited.”
“It has been several months of uncertainty regarding when and even if we would be able to play football,” he said. “The players were very excited. Nobody wanted to see the season moved or canceled, the players most of all. All of this is for them ultimately. I don't want to have to console seniors who were not able to play a final season of high school football.”
With the season beginning in September, Irwin had to make a few changes to his team’s schedule.
“We were able to move the Corbin game to November 6, which was a big win for us to keep them on the schedule,” he said. “We had an open date on September 11 before the change, and now we will be playing Somerset at home.”
Irwin admitted that he was also relieved by the KHSAA’s decision to begin football season in September.
“The players have been looking to us as coaches for answers about what was going to happen, and we didn't have much to offer them,” he said. “We just tried to remain as positive and hopeful as possible and make sure we put the work in this summer so that we would be prepared IF we got the opportunity. And now we do.”
Irwin also believes the KHSAA’s new guidelines for practicing will still give his team adequate time to prepare for the upcoming season.
“I believe so,” he said. “There is no perfect solution to please everyone. Another week of practice before Game One would eliminate an opportunity to compete in a ninth game, so that has to be weighed in the balance.
“We will have two more weeks of workouts in pods/small groups and then three weeks of actual practice. It will be tight but every team is in the same boat,” Irwin added. “The extra meeting time this summer has been a benefit for sure in getting players mentally ready for practice. One aspect no one has mentioned is that by starting games on September 11 is that we will avoid the August heat somewhat for Game One. That is a positive to come out of all of this.”
With the season scheduled to kick off in less than six weeks, Irwin said he’s excited to get things going.
“I’m very excited, but we have to all practice good health habits to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum,” he said. “We have mostly been spared a severe outbreak in our county, but it only takes a few days to spread the virus quickly.
“I encourage everyone to practice social distancing and effective hand washing as much as possible to combat the spread just as we have been for months,” Irwin added. “All of this could be canceled if it gets bad statewide.”
