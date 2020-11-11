WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Coach Jep Irwin said his team will take advantage of having this week off due to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association pushing the beginning of the postseason back a week.
Irwin said the additional time off will allow his team to continue to focus on and prepare for next week’s Class 5A opening-round opponent Southwestern.
“It's disappointing but we have to trust that the KHSAA leadership has a plan and they believe that this change is going to help the most teams be able to continue to play this season,” Irwin said. “I am sure this decision was not made lightly and all factors were considered. We will shift gears this week and make the most of our additional time to prepare and get healthy. We are excited to have another chance to play football on Nov. 20th.”
Whitley County will look to reverse its fortunes next week when it travels to play Southwestern.
The Colonels dropped a 27-6 decision in a game that was a whole lot closer than the final scores indicates.
Southwestern outgained Whitley County, 272-169, in total yardage while Colonel quarterback Caden Petrey passed for 135 yards and one touchdown.
