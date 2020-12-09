WILLIAMSBURG — Despite putting together a 2-6 record this fall, Whitley County coach Jep Irwin was pleased with the way his Colonels fought throughout the season while reaching the Class 5A playoffs.
Whitley County recorded wins over both North Laurel and South Laurel in district play but saw their season come to an end a few weeks ago to eventual district champion Southwestern.
“It was an honor and a privilege to work with this group of young men,” Irwin said. “They took everything in stride and came to work every day with a desire to get better and be good teammates. I am sure the rest of the staff feels the same. The season itself presented some unique challenges for our team, as it did for every team out there. But I am so thankful we got to play an almost complete season and our team got to experience the playoffs. I wish I could have done more to help our team have a chance to win a few more games.
“We had a young team in many key areas and we were not able to improve fast enough to have a winning season, but we did gain experience and have a chance to be more successful next season,” he added. “I hope we can have a more complete offseason so we can develop the players physically and mentally. That was a major obstacle to our team’s development this year.”
Irwin said he thought his team played “very well at times”, but struggled to play winning football for a complete game the entire season.
“Against a very tough schedule, that was enough to keep us from a winning record,” he said. “I believe our young players have seen that they can be successful if we can have the toughness and discipline to execute.
“That is something that must be addressed in the off-season,” Irwin added. “I firmly believe we will get there, given the talent we have returning and the great attitudes our kids have. We expect to play winning football and represent our community by playing with Colonel Pride and toughness. That is what our community expects and deserves. We did that at times but need to be more consistent to win at a higher level.”
After fielding a young team for the most part this season, Irwin likes what he has returning next fall.
“We only played a handful of seniors this season and we return the bulk of our linemen,” he said. “If we will commit individually and to each other to doing the work required to improve, we can be much more successful next season. We must develop our returning starters and find some others who can help us win.”
