Interview with Whitley County head coach Jep Irwin

Today's story is part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with Whitley head football coach Jep Irwin
1. What do you think will happen this football season as far as being played on time with no changes?
"I believe there will be a season, but I don't think it will be like previous seasons. The amount of pre-season practice, the type of practice permitted, and the total number of games we play will all be altered in my opinion."
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
"September 1."
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games? How?
"Yes, I believe crowds will be smaller and more spread out. Some fans will avoid the bleachers, I am sure."
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
"More of an emphasis on conditioning and fundamentals, won't be able to have as much scheme put in."
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming football season?
"We will use technology to communicate with and instruct our players for their summer workouts until we can be together."
