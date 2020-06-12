Today's story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with Whitley County boys head coach Michael Branham
1. What do you think will happen this soccer season as far as being played on time with no changes?
"Forbidding any spikes or changes in COVID-19 cases leading up to the season, I think that we will be able to start on time, like normal. There will obviously be protocol in place and it may not look the same as a normal season but I think things will be able to start on time."
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
"As long as games can start by the end of August I think it could be played as a normal season. Pushing the start date back to mid or late September would be a challenge since the district tournament normally takes place in early October."
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
"I think there will be definite changes in how fans are able to watch the game. Possible restrictions on how many total fans are allowed at a match, or maybe fans that are not of the same family will have to social distance."
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
"As a first-year head coach, I am going to stick with what the players are used to when it comes to preseason conditioning; however, I will have to modify things to comply with guidelines. For the most part, I think the guys are eager to go and their work ethic out on the field will make up for any time lost due to COVID-19."
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming soccer season?
"When I finally get time to work with my guys I'll be able to evaluate where each of them are physically and go from there. I can tailor the drills to each player's needs to make sure they receive maximum benefit."
