Today’s story is part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with South Laurel head football coach Donnie Burdine:
1. What do you think will happen this football season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“I personally believe we will begin three to four weeks later than normal and reduce the schedule by a scrimmage date and drop the 10th game.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“I am not going to allow myself to speculate on not playing, we need to play for kids and our community to feel normal again.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games? How?
“No changes to the game that I could imagine would mitigate germs. There are many actions we could take involving fans but every single one disrupts the game experience. If it is not safe to go to a ball game there is NO WAY it can be safe to have 600 to 1,200 kids in school buildings sitting, eating, using common facilities seven to eight hours per day. I hope the powers that be let us return with no government imposed restrictions, or keep us home.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your preseason practices vary from a normal season?
“For us personally, there will be less contact and more concentration on fitness and execution.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming football season?
“We will have a test designed for the different types of skill groups. You will have to pass the test to be considered game ready.”
