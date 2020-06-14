Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with South Laurel girls soccer head coach Jeremy Howard
1. What do you think will happen this soccer season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“Of course, we hope that we’re able to get in a full season and get started on time but at the guidance of our administration, we’re going to make sure that we keep our students safe to the best of our abilities and with that, if we’re not able to start on time, then that’s OK. We’ll adapt to that and part of that is building a team to adapt which will also allow them to take those characteristics as they move further in their lives to see how we’ve been able to navigate through it. I hope that we get back on time but if we’re not able to, that’s also fine, as well.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“With the season starting at a later date, I think that we would still be able to accomplish what we want to accomplish but the further you go into those dates going up into August and September, it may shorten down the season or it may not but I think we’ll be prepared one way or the other. We just hope we don’t have to worry about any type of jeopardy with our season but we know that sometimes that might be an occurrence.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“I’m not really sure if we’ll have any type of restrictions set on game play but if there is, I think the administration will have a good plan set that can be utilized so we can compete in those games. I know that with the high school field, there’s a lot of room all the way around the stadium, so that would be possibly one way we could utilize that. But for there to be an actual change in the game, I’m unsure of that right now but whatever is decided, we’ll face it together.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
“Every second counts. I was actually talking to the former head coach, Andy Johnson, about this and one of his statements kind of rings in my ear that ‘every second counts in training and pre-season’ but it’s going to be even more important that we dial into what we need to do. Our practices should look relatively the same training-wise and as long as we can focus and narrow our goals to get us from point A to point B, then we should be OK.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming soccer season?
“I know that a lot of players have been playing club. Now with them playing club, they have kind of had the same hindrances in not being able to meet with their players but the feedback that I’m getting from some of the club coaches is that a lot of these players are involved in doing work at home and doing different assignments that are assigned to them. Hopefully when that transfers into high school, they’ll be a little better prepared and those that don’t play club, as long as they have stayed physically fit during this pandemic and I know that is very difficult to do, but as long as they have been, then they should be ready to start buying into practices and really getting down to some of the more technical and tactical aspects that we want to implement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.