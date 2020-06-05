Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with North Laurel head football coach Chris Larkey:
1. What do you think will happen this football season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“There will be football but I also think the dates will be pushed back and we will play a limited season.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“Football would have to start at the latest by September."
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“There will be dramatic changes to all sports, not just football. Everything will change from water breaks to shaking hands after the games.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
“All practice will have to be learned quickly and on the run and still spend time on conditioning.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming football season?
“Players will have to be given time to get into shape, so the time allotted by the KHSAA will have to be used to the maximum. Kids will have to push themselves even harder to get into shape or risk less playing time due to fatigue.”
