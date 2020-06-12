Today's story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with Lynn Camp Football head coach Allen Harris
1. What do you think will happen this football season as far as being played on time with no changes?
"I don't think there's any way we won't see some sort of new measures put into place. I just hope it's not over the top and we are able to have some kind of football season."
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
"No later than mid-September."
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
"I think we will be required as the home team to make certain accommodations. There will definitely be some sort of change."
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
"Just depends on when and how we start. I will accommodate to whatever the restrictions maybe."
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming football season?
"Like we always do -- just grind and put in the work. Everyone has been affected by this, so everyone should be on the same level when it's time to kickoff."
