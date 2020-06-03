Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with Knox Central head football coach Fred Hoskins
1. What do you think will happen this football season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“I think all signs are now trending to us perhaps starting on time, possibly the latest being after Labor Day. With states around us opening up, athletics I hope, we are not too far behind.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“I think anything after Labor Day. That would already shorten the season by a few weeks.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“Hopefully by that time we have some things worked out and have a better feel for what this virus is. With everything moving in a positive way now, I hope we can have business as usual.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
“I don’t think they will change a lot. The biggest change may be more strength training. Typically in June and July, we just have two sessions a week for weights. We may have to look at adding another session per week to make up for some missed time.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each athlete physically fit for the upcoming football season?
“Most of our guys have continued to work hard at home. Even those without access to equipment have still been doing bodyweight exercises and conditioning drills. When we get to return to team activities we may look at doing some small group work to address any issues. The biggest thing we want to be sure of is every kid’s body ready for football. We plan on having a great regular season and deep playoff run. We have to be physically and mentally ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.