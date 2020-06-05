Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with Corbin girls soccer head coach Hannah Goins
1. What do you think will happen this soccer season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“At this time, we are very hopeful to have as normal a season as possible.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“With regulations starting to be lifted, we are still hopeful for a normal start date. I am hopeful if we do get pushed back that they will extend the season as well, giving us more of an opportunity to get a full season in.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“It is a possibility to see some changes, but as long as we get to play, we can adjust to any changes that may be mandated. These ladies are resilient and I am confident we will be ready for whatever challenges we may face.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
“Normally, we would already be getting started a few days a week, so that’s a little concerning. I think we will definitely have to put a little more work in to be ready on time. We usually cover a wide range of conditioning and drills so we may have to narrow it down a little, focusing on key components and conditioning to be game ready.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming soccer season?
“We have a very dedicated group of players. They are missing it just as much as we are. I know a lot of them are already putting in the work individually at home, so I am hopeful getting them into shape won’t be too big of an issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.