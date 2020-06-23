Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with Corbin boys soccer head coach Armando Cima
1. What do you think will happen this soccer season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“I would like to be optimistic that we will have a normal year like the last 27 have been but I highly doubt that that will be the situation. I think we’ll experience some sort of restriction to potentially travel out of our area, I think that will be one concern. I think there may be some situations where if a team has an outbreak, they may have to cancel games for a week or more. I’m hopeful but I’m not very optimistic that it will be a normal season, even though that’s probably what we need right now. But again, you want to keep kids safe, you want to keep families safe, so we’ll do what we need to do.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“I think the KHSAA has always been concerned with having the proper amount of buildup time before a season and I think that’s something that they’ll maintain. We’ve always had about a month, give or take, of preseason. July 15th is always our traditional starting time for mandatory practice and then usually mid-August is when the season starts but I think that they will do their best to maintain that. I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to start the season on time, simply because we are able to start this kind of conditioning work, I think that’s the first step for the KHSAA to allow coaches to be with players in small groups like we’ve started doing these last two weeks of June and that gives me hope that we’ll have a normal start date. If we have to start later if an outbreak or something happens, if we don’t start by the first of September, then it’s obviously going to alter everyone’s schedules dramatically and everyone is going to have to be very flexible and fluid with their scheduling. I’m hoping we can get to just playing your district matches and that kind of thing as quickly as possible and get on with it that way, I think that might be an alternate plan.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“Until the medical field or CDC has some sort of vaccine or a better handle on it, there will definitely be some sort of restrictions put on us. It may be as minor as no handshakes or that kind of thing before and after games or at the very least social distancing in crowds. They could go so far as restricting crowds to parents only because that would literally cut the numbers down dramatically and they could be able to social distance properly but that’s the advantage to soccer is we’re able to be outside, so that’s a little safer environment and there’s always ample areas to space out around the soccer field. I feel very confident that we’ll have some kind of guideline laid out for us as far as how we can properly play and do those kind of things and I’d say that will go not only for teams but for the fanbase as well.”
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your pre-season practices vary from a normal season?
“Typically what we do is try to get players to come to mandatory practices on July 15th with a decent level of fitness so that we can finish that out, finish the fitness workout, as well as begin immediately on what we think we can do given the players we have returning from how we play standpoint, a tactical standout — trying to sort out positions and options and things like that. I don’t know that the process changes, it may just have to be sped up. We may not be able to take a month to do those kind of things, we may have to just speed up the process a little bit. For us, we have a majority of our starters returning, so we’re in a situation where we can kind of hit the ground running, as the saying goes. Teams that have lost lots of players or have a lot of new players or have new players in starting positions, their time constraints may affect them a bit more. Obviously I don’t think anybody is going to be as prepared in the first game as they would be in a normal year but there’s always that situation where you have the regular season is where you sort all your problems out, so when you get to the postseason, you sort all those all. So I don’t think a lot changes, just the time frame, time scale is going to be what changes. Given all the restrictions, you may have the same number of days and the same number of training sessions but with all the restrictions and guidelines that have to be followed to keep kids safe, you’re not going to be able to come straight out and get started.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming soccer season?
“We always do fitness tests. I always give players fitness tests to do themselves so they can kind of measure their progress, so they’ve been doing those and have kept track of that themselves. I gave them the same workout sheet that they get every year, the same preseason or offseason workout that they get every year, obviously we’ve adjusted some things but that hasn’t changed that much. We’ll start off with fitness tests to kind of see where players are and then we’ve always done grouping in that way too where we know how much more physical stuff and fitness stuff we need to work on to get players fit and that’s something we take pretty serious to really decrease injury. If they can’t do certain things on fitness tests, then they’re not really ready to play full matches, so that’s something that we’ve done for a while, so we’ll just maintain that. We’ll do fitness tests and see where they are and then we’ll ramp up the workload to get them as ready as possible by the season.”
