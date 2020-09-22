Injuries continue to add up for Lynn Camp during Friday's 40-6 loss

IRVINE — Lynn Camp’s three-game road trip to begin the season hasn’t been a pleasant one so far.
After dropping a 35-20 decision to Clay County, the Wildcats fell to 0-2 with a 40-6 loss to Estill County on Friday.
Allen Harris’ squad fell behind 18-0 early in the second quarter, and couldn’t recover.
“We just made a lot of mistakes,” Harris said. “We’ve got a lot of injuries right now. We’ve played two good teams for the past two weeks. We came in kind of hobbling and when you play a bigger school and have injuries, it kind of snowballs on you.”
Lynn Camp will attempt to get its first victory this Friday on the road against Bethlehem.
Estill County didn’t waste any time getting in the scoreboard. The Engineers took a 6-0 lead right out of the gate, scoring just a minute into the game.
The Engineers followed six minutes later with an eight-yard touchdown pass, increasing their lead to 12-0 at the 5:55 mark.
Estill County continued to pad its lead a minute and a half into the second quarter by adding another score while making the score, 18-0.
Lynn Camp followed with a drive that saw Luke Ledington’s 38-yard carry lead to his three-yard touchdown run, cutting the Wildcats’ deficit to 18-6 with 9:42 remaining in the first half.
The Engineers didn’t miss a beat on their ensuing drive as a 66-yard touchdown run gave them a 25-6 advantage at the 8:26 mark.
Lynn Camp’s Tylen Smith connected with Spencer Gilbert for a 27-yard pass play that moved the Wildcats into Estill County territory (39-yard line).
But just when it looked as if Lynn Camp would be able to find the end zone again, Smith’s pass was intercepted, allowing the Engineers to take a 25-6 lead into the locker room at the break.
Estill County began to put the finishing touches on its win late in the third quarter after another rushing touchdown combined with a two-point conversion gave the Engineers a comfortable, 33-6 lead with 4:23 remaining in the quarter.
Estill County added another touchdown late in the game to wrap-up the 34-point victory.
