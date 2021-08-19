CORBIN — The Mark Huddleston era at Lynn Camp will kick off next Friday at Frankfort after COVID delayed the start of the season for the team. The team was supposed to play Jellico Friday, but now they rescheduled that game for Sept. 30.
Huddleston takes over a team that posted an 0-6 record last season while just two years removed from capturing its first playoff win dating back to 2005.
Lynn Camp is looking to take the next step under Huddleston and make a run at the district and region championships.
“The transition has been pretty smooth,” Huddleston said. “The players are working hard to learn how I want things and I'm working hard to learn about my players.
“We are really trying to increase our numbers to keep us competitive and help us get over the hump as you said,” he added. “Our goals are to produce men of character first, great football players and teams second.”
Lynn Camp couldn’t get on track for many different reasons last season, ranging from injuries and COVID-19 canceling many games.
For the Wildcats to be successful this fall, Lynn Camp will need to improve its offensive Production.
The Wildcats’ highest point total last season was 20 on two different occasions. Lynn Camp averaged 11 points per game while being outscored by an average of 28 points per game.
Huddleston’s squad returns four starters from last season.
“It all starts with center Dominic Campbell, Quarterback Tylen Smith, running back Brody Lane, and right tackle Austin Mounce,” Huddleston said. “These guys have experienced, and we expect them to be our leaders.”
Smith completed 59-of-104 passes last season for 658 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 98 yards and found paydirt four times.
Lane led Lynn Camp with 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns while catching seven passes for 95 yards.
“Running back and wide receiver Duane Sparks, tight end Bradly Day, wide receiver Jacob Cox, Wide receiver Nick Sanders, and wide receiver Kayden Posey will be expected to make plays for us as well,” Huddleston said.
The Wildcats return one starter on the defensive side of the ball. Lynn Camp’s highest points allowed last season was 50, and the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score at least 40 points in a game on four occasions.
Huddleston expects Brody Lane to lead Lynn Camp on defense this season. Lane recorded 11 tackles last season.
“We will expect a lot from those same players we mentioned on offense to make plays for us on defense as well,” Huddleston said.
Even though he hasn’t completely settled on who will be punting and kicking the ball, Huddleston realizes how important special teams play is. “Special teams are incredibly important,” he said. We are still narrowing it down to find our kicker and punter at this point.”
Even with the holes left by key players that graduated last season, Huddleston said his team has numerous strengths.
“Our strengths this year experience at key positions on offense (along with) this groups’ blue-collar work ethic and willingness to learn a new offense and defense,” he said.
Just like many coaches, Huddleston said his main concerns are numbers, injuries, and COVID-19.
“Any of these things can derail our plans,” he admitted.
Lynn Camp’s schedule is a challenging one with non-district teams such as Jellico, Tenn., Frankfort, Clay County, Middlesboro, Jackson County, Cumberland Gap, Tenn., and McCreary Central on their slate.
“If we can increase our numbers and stay healthy then our schedule is manageable,” Huddleston said.
The Wildcats will also try to find a way to knock defending champion Williamsburg off its district champion pedestal but Huddleston realizes it’s not going to be easy.
“Williamsburg is obviously the team to beat (in the district),” he said. “Coach (Jerry) Herron has done an incredible job with that program and has everyone else in the district chasing them. The rest of the district is pretty even.
“I like this team,” Huddleston added. “It is a great group of kids, who are working very hard to get better every day. If we can increase our numbers, stay healthy, and catch a few breaks here and there, then who knows.”
Lynn Camp Schedule
Week One, Friday, Aug. 20
OPEN
Week Two, Friday, Aug. 27
at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
Week Three, Friday, Sept. 3
Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Four, Friday, Sept. 10
at Middlesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Week Five, Friday, Sept. 17
Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Six, Friday, Sept. 24
Cumberland Gap, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.
Week Seven, Thursday, Sept. 30
Jellico, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.
Week Eight, Friday, Oct. 8
at Pineville, 7:30 p.m.
Week Nine, Friday, Oct. 15
Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Friday, Oct. 22
at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Friday, Oct. 29
McCreary Central, 7:30 p.m.
