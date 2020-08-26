LONDON — Jeremy Howard is excited to get the girls’ soccer season started as he takes over as head coach of the South Laurel Lady Cardinals program.
Howard’s Lady Cardinals have been working hard to improve on last season’s 8-12-1 mark with hopes of reaching the 13th Region Tournament after missing out last season.
“As a team, we have worked hard on fundamentals and conditioning in our preparation for the upcoming season,” Howard said. “Our team has been adjusting well with training and has a good understanding that by focusing on conditioning and fundamentals, that it will help when we start to transition into game simulation drills once restrictions are lifted.
“I believe we will be very competitive this year in our district and region play,” he added. “Our district and region are loaded with talent this year so I’m anxious to see where we stack up against good quality teams.”
The Lady Cardinals return one senior in Shiane Bundy while Howard said every starting position is up for grabs.
“Every time Shiane steps on the field, she always gives us quality minutes,” Howard said. “I expect she will do just that and more her senior season.
“When it comes to starters, everything is up for grabs,” he added. “We have 11 incoming freshmen that are fighting for a starting spot and I suspect that there will be a few that will earn a starting position. We also have 11 juniors this year and five sophomores. All of which have a good chance at starting.”
When it comes to being successful this season, Howard acknowledged his team has to find the back of the net. South Laurel only managed 44 goals on offense last season while allowing 58.
“My main concern this year in comparison to last season is finding the back of the net. We struggled last year but I am very optimistic,” he said. “We have several players that have put in the work during the off-season increasing game IQ and developing their shooting mechanics and it’s starting to show in practice. When I came into the program in 2018, I was tasked as our goalkeeping coach, so I have had the opportunity to be a part of their development and I can tell that they have put in the work during the off-season.”
Howard also feels he will need numerous players to step up their play if his Lady Cardinals are gonna compete with the schedule he has put together.
“We have several players that will need to step up for our team to be successful this year,” he said. “I believe that the 11 starters will have to be ready to step up and be willing to serve each other for the betterment of our team in its entirety. Our goals for this season are to grow together as a team, come together as a team, and position ourselves to win every game.
“Our schedule is very tough this year,” Howard added. “We only have a handful of games at home and we have some stiff competition. I think that our district will be a very tough one to win. North, Corbin, and Whitley will all be hard teams to beat. With so much talent, I would say our district will be one of the toughest districts in the state. I’m extremely excited to start our season. We will have a very competitive schedule and I think that will help once we get into tournament time. All of our players are excited to start the season and they are continually optimistic that we will have a season.”
