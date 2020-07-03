LONDON — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
North Laurel Basketball Coach Nate Valentine’s Jaguars are among those teams.
North Laurel is coming off a 22-10 campaign that saw its season come to an end in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament to eventual champion Knox Central.
Valentine’s Jaguars are tagged but many to be the team to beat in the region entering the 2020-21 season but a later start to any type of workouts, combined with no summer basketball games being played, could play a role if North Laurel can live up to its preseason billing.
“I don’t see it as having a negative impact. If anything, I feel it could be a positive for our team,” Valentine said. “The summer is about developing as an individual and improving your game. I feel the majority of our team has taken full advantage of having extra time. The ones that want to be good players will always find a way to continue to improve without the coach is right there with them all the time. There is plenty of time to work on the team aspect.”
The elimination of the KHSAA’s dead period will allow Valentine to stay in touch with his players but he admitted, he’s not sure how important the elimination of the dead period is to his team.
“For other fall sports, I could see it as having a huge benefit as they prepare for the upcoming season,” he said. “It will certainly be nice to be able to stay in contact with our players during the designated dead period this year.”
Another effect the pandemic has had on high school basketball programs is forcing coaches to cancel their annual summer basketball camps, which also serves as a fundraiser for most programs.
“Not being able to host our annual basketball camp has been unfortunate,” Valentine said. “It’s a great week for our high school players and coaches to interact with the younger players in our program. It’s a chance to get to know some of the upcoming players. “Financially, our camp always serves a major fundraiser for our program. We are hoping to have some smaller camps/ clinics as we move into the school year,” he added. “On the flip side, we didn’t incur our normal summer basketball expenses. We’ll have to get creative to find ways to make up for the lost revenue. This community loves basketball, I’m sure we’ll figure it out.”
Valentine admitted that he was excited to continue to interact with his players, and has hopes of confusing some type of normalcy with his at under-athletes.
“We’ve continued to interact with our players virtually since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said. “It will be nice to be able to have some face to face interaction and hopefully resume some type of normalcy. We are looking forward to having this whole thing behind us.”
Editor’s note: Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of boys and girls programs in the Tri-County.
